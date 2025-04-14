Taste of Chocolate event benefits local teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 1,000 chocolate lovers rejoiced Sunday, not only to sample what local businesses had to offer, but to help raise money for teachers throughout Pima County.

Rincon Rotary Club of Tucson held its 14th annual Taste of Chocolate event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel that raises money for the Rotary LOCAL program.

LOCAL stands for Local Organizations Can Affect Learning. The Rotary Local program is dedicated to supporting educators with the resources they need to enhance learning experiences.

About 24 vendors from all across Pima County showcased their chocolate goods for a greater cause.

Scott Hagerman, Rincon Rotary Club member, says between $30,000 to $40,000 was raised from sponsors and ticket sales, which funds the grants for local teachers to get items that go a long way.

“So like a book set, or some materials they can use year and year, so it’ll have impact with students beyond just one time," Hagerman said.

Hagerman says most grants are about $600.

"The other component is whenever possible we go and get the items for the teachers and we try to buy it locally. So we'll try to buy it at Bookmans, at Instrumental Music. So it's money staying in the community, going to teachers in the community," Hagerman said.

From candies to whiskey, you name it, the Taste of Chocolate had it.

Savoury Eats Catering brought 11 different types of chocolates with fillings for people to try.

There was gluten free, dairy free, and a little bit of something for everybody.

Michele Lopez, Savoury Eats Catering owner, chef, and creative director, has been participating in the Taste of Chocolate since 2016 and enjoys being able to experiment different recipes and present them.

“I like the interaction with the people, but what I love is the end result of why we’re here and that’s to help raise money for classrooms and teachers," Lopez said.

Every attendee voted for their fan favorite, and KGUN 9's Dan Spindle was even a celebrity judge getting in on the action.

Rincon Rotary is still in the process of accepting grant applications from educators.