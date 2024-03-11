SWAT team on scene of hostage situation on Tucson's Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department, hostage negotiators and SWAT are on scene of a hostage situation on Tucson's Northside.
TPD said it started while they were looking for a suspect connected to a domestic violence situation around 10 a.m., Sunday.
Police tell KGUN 9 a subject is barricaded inside a home on Richey Blvd, near East Fort Lowell Rd and North Dodge Blvd.
KGUN 9 crews on scene said they've heard gunshots from the scene but TPD said no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing situation. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
