TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The suspect in the hatchet attack of a man in Tucson appeared in court on Monday, April 28.

25-year-old Daniel Michael, Jr. faces a murder charge in the death of Jacob Couch, who died from his injuries April 17.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at his arraignment.

He is scheduled for a case management conference June 5 and a pretrial conference July 7.