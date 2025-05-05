Students in Mariachi band express the importance of Cinco de Mayo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School are helping keep Mexican culture alive by playing mariachi and sharing what it means to them.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date of the Mexican Army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

“It makes me feel proud of myself like I’m making people happy and it’s just like, I love playing for other people because they love it too," fifth-grade violinist Wynston Moreno explained.

Athena Kehoe Las Aguilitas de Davis

Another violinist, Olivia Ali-Osman, explains that being part of this group gives her something to look forward to. “It’s the new experiences that make me want to keep going and the people that I’m with, I’m surrounded by my friends and teachers.”

Instructor Jaime Valenzuela says these students are doing more than just putting on a performance,

“Mariachi music is the heart of Mexico, like no doubt, it’s the heart. You hear the mariachi music you hear the trumpets, the violin, the guitarron, it just brings out some energy in people especially on holidays like this, on Cinco de Mayo,” he said.

He also says that mariachi is teaching these students how to express their feelings. “Every type of rhythm; you can tie in a feeling.”

Ali-Osman explains the outfits they wear also have meaning. She recalls a time when she wasn't in full uniform, and says it just wasn't the same. "It represents part of the culture of mariachi and it’s part of the show," she said.

"This is a small, tight community," Valenzuela explained, "but the great thing about it is so many ethnicities are part of it. It isn't just Hispanics, that's what makes it beautiful."