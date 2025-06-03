Student arrested for bringing gun to Rincon High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, Tucson Police Department officers arrested a 19-year-old student for bringing a gun to Rincon High School.

At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a threat involving a weapon at Rincon High School.

TPD tells KGUN 9 in a statement that a student told school staff that the suspect student threatened him and showed what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect's waistband.

The school called TPD, and upon arrival, officers were directed to a classroom by a staff member where the suspect was seated.

TPD states that officers responded tactically due to the potential severity of the situation.

Officers safely took the suspect into custody and escorted him out of the classroom. They found a loaded handgun in the suspect's waistband.

The suspect is identified as Valente Lazaro Zamrano, 19. Zambrano is charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson Unified School District about the incident, and they stated the following:

"Yesterday morning, Rincon High School administration was made aware of a possible weapon on campus. School officials immediately contacted TUSD School Safety and the Tucson Police Department. TPD officers responded promptly, located the student involved, and safely took the individual into custody. A weapon was recovered.

This was an isolated incident, and thanks to the swift and coordinated response of the Tucson Police Department, the situation was resolved quickly and without further disruption.

Tucson Unified School District remains committed to the safety of our students and staff. Established protocols were followed and played a key role in ensuring a secure environment throughout the incident. We encourage all families to speak with their children about the seriousness of weapons and the importance of reporting any concerns immediately."