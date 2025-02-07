Sold during Tucson's gem shows: Human trafficking survivor speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show is the largest in the world bringing over 65,000 people from all over to buy, sell, and trade precious gems.

But people don’t realize there’s so much more being sold.

Angela Marie, is a human trafficking survivor who says she was sold during the gem show and shares her story in hopes of saving others.

“February of 2000 for the gem show, I remember it being nonstop for two weeks, a little before, and a little bit after where it was one call after another, after another,” described Angela.

She says she was forced to exchange her body for money to people in town for the big event.

“It was just a long stream of motel room doors. What really stands out to me is just those hallways and the lighting and knocking on the door, knocking on the door,” continued Angela.

Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state, including Arizona.

Human trafficking is the unlawful act of transporting or coercing people in order to benefit from their work or service, typically in the form of forced labor or sexual exploitation.

“People think of trafficking as people being chained up and locked in a room, but most of us are just out living a normal life, at least what appears to be normal," said Angela.

Angela Marie says she was not a person to any of the people involved.

"It didn't matter who I was. It only mattered what I was and how much was it,” Angela says.

She knew she had to get out after her experience during the gem show and said she would never go back.

"There is no price for your self respect and self worth,” Angela says.

Although her nightmare is over, she knows other women are now living it.

Angela works at St. Francis Shelter Community, helping people who are currently living the life she once did.

“It is absolutely still going on. There’s women I’m serving right now today that will be working tonight,” Angela continued.

It’s no secret what goes on behind closed doors, as one of the vendors at the 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem, & Jewelry Show has a sign up reading “Shoplifters will be prostituted prosecuted.”

Angela couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I have two immediate thoughts. The first one is of course that’s what it says because that’s what large events like this bring. It brings people that don't put any value on somebody else's life. It is greed, it is about how can I make a dollar off your back no matter what it is they’re having you do and this happens not just for sex trafficking but labor trafficking too. But that’s one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen,” says Angela. “You’re right no one should be stealing but to make a joke out of prostitution and make us something into laugh about, that will never be okay because we are people,” Angela says.

We reached out to the gem show where the vendor is located about the sign and we received a statement from Russell Carhart of Hart Events reading:

"I am unaware of the vendor's posted sign and will look into it. We do not have any specific policies in place that would prevent human trafficking beyond the professional training of our locally sourced security team."

KGUN 9 received this response Wednesday and the sign was still up on Thursday.

We reached out to the Gem and Mineral Society about how they handle human trafficking prevention and they responded through Visit Tucson saying, “Visit Tucson hosted a few trainings through the SAFE Action Network, which is put on by the Arizona Anti-trafficking Network.”

The Tucson Police Dept. (TPD) says they do their best to educate hotel staff, at-risk youth and the community.

Sgt. Lorence Jove Jr., supervisor of TPD’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) and sex offender registration and tracking unit says early education and intervention is important.

“Getting to those that may be victimized before they get victimized, and then also educating those that are being victimized that don’t identify and don’t understand that you’re being victimized,” says Sgt. Jove.

He says TPD ran an undercover operation during the gem show in 2024 and made nine arrests.

All were local Arizonans. Seven of the nine lived in Tucson and surrounding areas, and the other two were from Phoenix.

He says that shows human trafficking occurs where you are with the people you live amongst and the increase of sex buying naturally follows major events, but can also be hard to see all the time.

Angela Marie says she will continue to advocate for victims and hopes people will speak up if they see something wrong.

“Silence is where evil is allowed to grow and darkness is what keeps things hidden,” states Angela.

Arizona has its own 24 hour, seven days a week human trafficking hotline. If you need help or see something suspicious, call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS which is 1-877-429-8477, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text “HELP” to 233733.

Jove says some signs of human trafficking are if someone is wearing inappropriate clothing for the environment, malnourished, avoiding eye contact or with someone older who doesn’t seem like a family member.

If you’re a hospitality worker, keep an eye out for excessive traffic, if the do not disturb sign is up at all times, and strange odors are coming from the room, such as filth or drugs.

“I want people to really understand the people who are still caught up in trafficking, who are still being bought and sold, are people. We have names. We have hopes, we have dreams and I guarantee none of them involve being sold. None of them. Why would you choose that life if you had any other choice,” said Angela Marie.