SkillBridge helps active-duty service members transition into civilian career

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is giving transitioning military members a powerful new pathway into civilian careers.

The SkillBridge Program is turning service into success through internships for eligible active-duty service members.

Arizona native, Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) Raul Verdugo has served in the Arizona Air National Guard for more than 20 years and completed multiple tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi freedom.

He currently serves as the Force Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader for the 162d Wing.

His background also includes more than 16 years with the Arizona Counter Drug Task Force.

After many achievements, he’s now ready to step into the workforce as the City of Tucson’s Small Business Navigator.

“I’m very excited to work with the community. I’m a people’s person and I enjoy to give back to the community, something that has given me a lot, especially as a member of the military," Verdugo said.

Verdugo will provide direct support to entrepreneurs and small business owners within Tucson.

"Helping them navigate through the complexities of licensing, permits and lending options," Verdugo said.

Matthew Langseth, City of Tucson Military Veteran Program Coordinator, says the SkillBridge Program is a collaborative initiative with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

“The internship, according to the DoD, can be up to the last 180 days of service for the individual service member," Langseth said.

Each branch has individual regulations of how long the service member can stay with the internship.

The City of Tucson is just one of over 6,000 approved SkillBridge employers throughout the country.

"Through the City of Tucson and the various internships, they've received training in different jobs. Such as, water treatment plant operator, small business navigator, project manager and various other positions like that," Langseth said. "HR [human resources] has also been very popular along with IT [information technology], and so they get the civilian counterpart training to their military training."

Verudgo has about 105 days left of service and says his experience will go hand-in-hand with his new position.

“The military does a great job with training members, especially leadership. So leadership is one of those traits and skills I bring to the job and also project management. Managing multiple projects in my career is going to help me with this transition in this new opportunity," Verdugo said.

He says it can be scary to transition out of the military, so SkillBridge is a great step to get ready for the next chapter, and recommends the program to his peers.

“It can be very difficult, it can be challenging, but it’s a great way to step out and get out of the uniform and into another suit and work with our local partners and community, and all other agencies,” Verdugo said.

Once the internships are completed, service members can apply for any open positions available.

Langseth says the program is only growing and they've been pretty successful with converting people.

“So between 2022 and the middle of 2023 there were about four service members, the next year we did 13 and this year we’re on track to do 13 more than likely exceed that number as well," said Langseth.

If you need help with getting your business started, Verdugo can assist you at the Small Business Center.

Active-duty service members interested in applying to SkillBridge can learn more here.

In honor of Memorial Day, Verdugo and Langseth thank all U.S. military members for their service.