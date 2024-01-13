Shooting near UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Police responded to a shooting near the edge of campus early Saturday morning.
UAPD sent UAlerts at 1:42 a.m. reporting a shooting near 7th St. and Martin Ave. The suspects involved were seen driving what was described as a newer model mustang, last seen traveling west from the original location.
Just before 2:15 a.m. UAPD gave the all clear for the area. Resources for those affected by the incident are available on the UArizona website.
