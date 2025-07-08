Screen time shock: Kids could spend 25 years on phones

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Technology is integrated into nearly every aspect of our lives, and for younger generations, that connection starts earlier than ever. A study reveals that children today are on track to spend more than 25 years of their lives looking at their phones.

As kids grow up in a digital world, online safety is becoming just as important as real-world safety.

LBeddoe / Shutterstock Stock image of kids on their cell phones in a school.

Yvette Romero understands this reality both professionally and personally. She works with the Pima County Office of Digital Inclusion, helping people stay safe online. At home, she’s applying those same principles with her 15-year-old son.

“As much as you try not to have your kid on your phone… they’re gonna be on it," Romero explains.

But staying aware isn’t always easy. Dangers like catfishing, scams and online predators are often hidden behind friendly usernames and convincing profiles.

“The manipulation of someone else trying to be like, ‘Oh, I can be your friend’... or act like a teenage kid,” Romero explains, highlighting one of her biggest concerns.

Stephanie Healy, Market Vice President of Cox Communications, says that while technology offers many benefits, it can also open the door to risk.

“I wouldn’t send my children willingly into an unsafe space. But yet every day, on their phones, they’re in an unsafe space,” she says.

To combat this, Healy recommends using parental controls and screen time monitoring tools, which are features available in many modern internet and mobile services.

“We can limit the hours the internet is available in our homes,” she says. “With Cox Mobile and our internet products, we’re able to monitor, we’re able to limit the hours, so children can be turned off from the internet at a certain time.”

But sometimes, the most effective tool is a simple conversation.

Romero regularly checks in with her son, whether it’s sitting next to him on the couch or asking about new friends he’s made online.

“He’s always telling me, ‘You’re weird, Mom, you’re weird.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just want to make sure you’re not going somewhere you shouldn’t, or talking to someone you shouldn’t,’” she says.

The takeaway? You don’t need to be a tech expert to protect your kids. Small conversations, simple settings and staying engaged can make a big difference.