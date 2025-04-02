Residents give input at Grant-Alvernon Area Plan neighborhood meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Planning Department went over their 2025 Grant-Alvernon Area Plan (GAAP) in a neighborhood meeting Tuesday night discussing what changes could be happening. They also gave residents a chance to share their concerns and offer feedback.

It’s a plan that covers seven neighborhoods in the Grant-Alvernon area, aimed to bring new updates and developments, and enhancing the quality of life and safety of the surrounding residents.

Those seven neighborhoods are Cabrini, Dodge-Flower, Palo Verde, Oak Flower, North Dodge, Doolen-Fruitvale and the Garden District.

Six and a half years ago, the GAAP Committee was formed with volunteers from each neighborhood to begin the the lengthy process of revising the GAAP.

City of Tucson Planning Administrator Daniel Bursuck says this plan is based off the original draft adopted in 1999.

“A lot of this is really taking into account all of those things that have changed over the last 20, 25 years and really giving it a refresh and really addressing some of the things that we are seeing and looking forward as to what can happen over the area in the next 20 years,” Bursuck said.

Bursuck says the structure is very similar to the original.

“But there are updates to designated land uses and kind of, where certain development should go, where maybe it shouldn’t go as much and there’s policies to help guide that," Bursuck explained.

Maps of each neighborhood were shown of what’s expected to be developed in the area from commercial, to residential to mixed-use, and much more.

There are 51 adopted plans across the city.

The City uses Area Plans when land use change is proposed, such as rezoning, special exception, etc.

The neighborhood Area Plans feed into Plan Tucson which presents city-wide goals and objectives.

Amy Grace attended the meeting and said she's worried this will bring more congested traffic on top of the construction that's already going on at Grant and Alvernon.

“It just breaks my heart that we can’t get around our neighborhood and to our neighbors because so many streets are blocked off in every direction," Grace said.

Grace says the traffic is very dangerous and she is scared to even get in her car.

"I'm afraid of accidents. I try to watch out for all the pot holes, speed bumps, and pedestrians and people are tailgating and passing. I don't want to see more people getting hurt as pedestrians as well as just the constant stress," Grace added.

She says it seems that the city departments need to be more coordinated.

"They're all individually having nice stated goals but the pollution, the quality of life, the wellness as they want for a goal, is not being considered in the decisions. I just learned tonight about how different departments were not communicating, as far as how these projects are being organized, and we care about all of the city, but this is pretty much the epicenter of Tucson," Grace said.

She said it would be helpful if the City spreads the word about meetings and updates other then just online and through the mail.

There will be another informational meeting held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at AGM Container Controls located at 3544 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

After receiving feedback, the GAAP will be reviewed by the Planning Commission before going to mayor and council for adoption, potentially in June.

The Planning Commission will also host a Public Hearing on the Plan Tucson 2025 Revised Draft on Wednesday, April 9 at City Hall at 6 p.m.

If you would like more information, or have any other concerns or feedback, you can reach out to Ronni Kotwica, GAAP Planning Committee Chair at (520) 326-2723 or paloverdena@gmail.com.

You can also reach out to Carver Struve, City of Tucson Principal Planner at (520) 837-4929 or by email at carver.struve@tucsonaz.gov.