Rep. Grijalva hosts education roundtable at Roskruge K-8 school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Representative Raúl Grijalva hosted an education round table Wednesday, at the Roskruge Bilingual Magnet K-8 school, talking with teachers, administrators and other staff about the potential impacts of proposed cuts to the federal government's education budget.

"We want to get the perspective of educators, classroom people, administrators, people that work in our public schools," Grijalva said.

The federal government's 2024 Fiscal Budget should have been finalized around September 2023, but congress has pushed the deadline three times now, with stopgap spending bills.

The national debt once again takes center stage as many republican lawmakers call for major spending cuts. That includes around $64 billion to education funds nationwide, according to Grijalva.