Reid Park Zoo offering $3 Tuesdays through summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer savings are in full swing at Reid Park Zoo, where guests can enjoy $3 admission every Tuesday throughout June and July.

The discounted entry is part of a community appreciation initiative celebrating the Zoo’s 60th anniversary. All guests are eligible for the reduced admission. Children under age 2 are always admitted free.

Discounted tickets can be purchased directly at the front entrance. The zoo remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving guests ample time to explore animal habitats, enjoy interactive exhibits and take in shaded strolls during the cooler morning hours.

Zoo officials say the offer is a way to thank Southern Arizonans for their continued support over the past six decades.