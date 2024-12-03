Police searching for suspects near U of A campus

Updated 9:11 p.m.

The suspects appear to have left the area and regular activity may resume.

University of Arizona police say that for any individuals impacted tonight's events can find resources at arizona.edu/incident.

———————————

Tucson police are searching for a group of people suspected of aggravated assault near Sixth Street and Fremont Avenue.

According to a UAlert sent just after 7:30 p.m., five males approached the victim, one of whom displayed a gun. The suspect with the gun was last seen wearing a white Vans jacket and dark-colored pants.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area, heading south.

The victim did not suffer any physical injuries, but police are patrolling the area to find the suspects.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.