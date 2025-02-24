Police investigating after Midtown shootings early Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating an aggravated assault after two shootings were discovered in the same area early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Fourth Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found two separate shootings had occurred close to each other.

While investigating, officers learned that a woman had arrived at a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Detectives later confirmed that the shootings and the injured woman were connected.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact 88-CRIME.