Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Police investigating after Midtown shootings early Sunday morning

TPD
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KGUN 9
Tucson Police Department
TPD
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating an aggravated assault after two shootings were discovered in the same area early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Fourth Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found two separate shootings had occurred close to each other.

While investigating, officers learned that a woman had arrived at a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Detectives later confirmed that the shootings and the injured woman were connected.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism