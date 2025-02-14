Places of worship share concern about Trump administration policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Good Neighbor Interfaith Coalition and Coalición de Derechos Humanos came together to educate the community about their rights and President Trump’s sensitive locations policy, allowing immigration enforcement to go into schools, places of worship and hospitals.

The Coalición de Derechos Humanos is a grassroots organization dedicated to advocating for the civil and human rights of all migrants, regardless of their immigration status.

The Good Neighbor Interfaith Coalition is a committee within the Coalición de Derechos Humanos Defense Organizing.

People of all faiths gathered for a press conference in Downtown Tucson the day before Valentine’s Day at the Federal Building to show their love by standing in support of immigrant families.

Pastor Randy Mayer of The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, says the Trump administration is tearing apart the fabric of the social norm from education to healthcare to the church.

“I think it’s a big problem when the government is saying that they are now free to come into worship spaces, into sacred spaces where people are in counseling, prayer meetings and saying that they can come in and begin asking for people’s papers and disrupting the spiritual life of churches, synagogues, mosques," explains Pastor Mayer.

He said the government imposing themselves on people’s religious life is un-American and unmoral.

“Before long they’re going to be dictating to us what our faith is, what we can pray for, how we can worship. That’s always been off limits in this country and this particular administration is coming directly for it," continued Pastor Mayer.

The day after becoming President, Donald Trump threw out the policies restricting immigration officers from arresting migrants in sensitive locations, such as schools and churches.

He made the move to make good on campaign promises to carry out mass deportations.

The Dept. of Homeland Security released a statement on Jan. 21 in regards to their new guidelines.

"This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense."

Gail Kocourek, member of the Tucson Samaritans, was at the conference and says her family came to the U.S. in 1630 from England and was welcomed with open arms, so why change now?

“They welcomed the stranger then and I still feel we should welcome the stranger now," Kocourek says.

She says she’s met immigrants who are good people and work hard to be part of the community.

“Who’s gonna pick the fruit and vegetables? Who’s gonna work the fields? They’re coming to take your job? The job they’re coming to take, are the jobs we won’t do," stated Kocourek.

Pastor Mayer hopes the gathering energizes faith communities to continue to stand up together and fight for what's right.