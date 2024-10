TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person is dead after being hit by a train early Sunday morning in Tucson, Arizona.

According to Union Pacific, a northbound train struck and killed an individual south of the Speedway Boulevard crossing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Union Pacific crew operating the train was not injured.

The incident is under investigation, and further details are limited. Stay updated with the latest information here on KGUN 9.