Pedestrian killed Downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle at South 4th Avenue and East 13th Street.

Tucson police and Tucson Fire responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and left before police arrived.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld until her next of kin is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit learned that the woman was in the middle of the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on South 4th Avenue. The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing, and street lighting was limited in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this collision to call 911 or 88-CRIME.