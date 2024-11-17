Painting your community, one brushstroke at a time.

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — It will be hard to miss this mural if you're driving down Stone Ave near Grant Road.

“The mural is based on some of the history of the Sugar Hill neighborhood," said Sadie Shaw, Project Manager for Thrive in the ’05 Sugar Hill Mural.

Athena Kehoe A full view of the mural on Stone Ave

Kristina Scholz is one of many neighbors who contributed to the mural. "To show up visibly I think is super important so that people know who lives here, and here’s what they stand for," Scholz said.

The history of the neighborhood is important to many community members. “We have a long and rich history where black families could go and rent their own homes. We have a park in the neighborhood that still is today one of the meeting places for the black community," Shaw said.

Alison Miller with the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development said residents wanted to tell the story of long-time residents who lived here.

“Putting paint on a brush and putting it on the wall, you get to come back year after year and say hey, I was part of putting that together," Miller said.

Athena Kehoe A neighbor painting the mural.

This mural is also in collaboration with the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona, and the Sugar Hill Neighborhood Association.

“I think that every neighborhood in Tucson should have public art that speaks to them, so I just hope that this brings about more public art that showcases the people of Tucson," Shaw said.