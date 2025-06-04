New shading set up for Flamingos at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Summer months approach, so does the heat and sun.

A new shade sail is set up above the flamingo habitat at Reid Park Zoo.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, this new space will provide the flamingos with a more secluded area for potential nesting.

So far, the flock has been adjusting well to the newest addition.

Officials at Reid Park Zoo say improvements like this one are generously funded by the zoo sales tax, thanks in part to Tucson voters.