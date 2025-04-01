New addition to the Loop expected to open Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some great news for the outdoor enthusiasts who use the Chuck Huckelberry Loop, it’s about to get even longer.

A new paved path will be added to the Loop along the south bank of the Rillito River, where users will soon be able to connect from Dodge Boulevard to the end of Prince Road.

Pima County says the extension will add just over a half-mile of trail to the Loop, which currently consists of more than 138 miles of shared-use path.

It’s going to be a big convenience for people in the area as well.

Before this extension, the southern path of the Loop ended abruptly at Dodge, forcing westbound users to take the Dodge bridge to reconnect with the path at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Biker Jack Lavery says as an avid Loop user, this is something he’ll be taking advantage of.

“Oh my gosh, just having more trails, just more access to Tucson. I mean, just smooth roads. It makes biking easier. It makes it more accessible. I don’t know, I hate to sound corny but it just makes biking more fun," Lavery said.

Phyllis Cashman walks the Loop with her brother Tim Cashman on a daily basis and says they’re looking forward to exercising on the new path.

“Very, very excited because now we can try a new one. Every time we’re trying to do a different part of it," Phyllis said.

Tim says he enjoys getting out of the house and being active.

"It’s fun. It’s helping me get my steps in, help strengthen up my body and just enjoy nature," Tim said.

The path is not quite done as crews are finishing up painting and adding final touches, also making sure handrails are installed for safety.

The Pima County Regional Flood Control District (RFCD) has been working on this project for the past six weeks.

According to Pima County, the RFCD embarked on the extension after acquiring the land, which was previously owned by Unisource Energy.

The new segment is expected to be ready to go by Friday, April 4.

Pima County says no similar path extension is currently planned for the south bank of the river that runs north of Prince to the bridge by the Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, where the land is privately owned.