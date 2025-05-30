Moving more, spending less: seniors staying healthy at free community center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying physically active has been proven to benefit one's mental health and help reduce chronic diseases. A community center in Tucson is providing free services to those over 55 years old.

Al Gallardo has lived in Tucson for most of his life. He has been coming to the Optum Community Center for a few years now after he lost his wife. “If you notice I know everyone here," Gallardo explains, "that’s a plus, or they know me!”

Gallardo says making new friends at Optum and being able to learn in classes has helped him stay cognizant.

Athena Kehoe Line forming outside before Optum opens

He participates in some of the fitness classes offered but says that they are "not very strenuous, what you can do, and so far my checkups from my cardiologist have been great here. Haven’t had any problems. I did have AFIB about two years ago, but I'm over that.”

Colleen Collen is a physical trainer at Optum and says "As we get older, a lot of people feel like they’re losing their identity. Maybe they're not working anymore and coming here helps them find a new identity."

She explains that keeping up with your physical health could help lower the risk of developing diseases, and therefore, decrease the amount they have to spend on healthcare.

Athena Kehoe Playing games inside Optum

For the first time since the pandemic, healthcare spending in 2023 grew faster than the overall economy, according to the American Medical Association. This means more of the country’s money is now going toward health care than before.

For those considering stopping by Optum, Collen says “This is the best first step you could possibly make. And when you’re working out in a gym that’s just for seniors, it’s not as intimidating.”

If you're interested to learn more information, head to their website and Collen says anybody is able to walk in and learn more. They offer language classes, self-help classes, book clubs, fitness classes, and mindfulness. They're located at 4780 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712.