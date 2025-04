TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of West Rillito Street on Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 7:47 p.m., and Engine 4 arrived within three minutes to find a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke filling the area.

Firefighters declared the fire under control by 8:01 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.