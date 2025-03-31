Midtown apartment fire leaves residents displaced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire early Sunday morning at the Oasis Apartments on North Dodge Boulevard displaced residents of three units.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, a call reporting the fire came at 3:17 a.m. Engine 7 arrived six minutes later, and the fire was under control by 3:40 a.m.

The fire was reported to have been in the wall between two apartment units. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.