March Madness: Hub and Playground hosting U of A Athletics official watch party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March Madness continues.

The Hub Restaurant and Playground in Downtown will be the place to be tonight to watch the second round of the NCAA tournament as No. 4 Arizona takes on No. 5 Oregon

Michael Fahey, the general manager of both establishments says they’ve become U of A Athletics official watch party partner.

“Honestly I’m thrilled about it. They approached us. We have been a long supporter of U of A Athletics. We have a lot of ties with U of A Athletics. I’d love to think that’s a reason why they gave us a call, but when they did we were super excited to say yes and be a part of it. And hopefully we can do this all the way through the finals,” Fahey said.

He says on Friday when Arizona played Akron in round one, the crowd was great as they filled up the patio, bar and dining room inside.

The roof was closed off for a different event, but tonight you can expect that to be open as well.

There will be a projector screen ready to go and sound on for all the games.

Tip off for tonight’s game is set at 6:40 p.m. MST, but you can expect Wildcat fans to be rolling in around 6 p.m, so if you want a good seat you’re encouraged to arrive early.