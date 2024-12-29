Man killed in Midtown after crashing his scooter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after falling off his electric scooter, according to Tucson police.

The Tucson Police Department said the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, near North Fremont Avenue and 10th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Stephen Paul Guertler in the street. Tucson Fire Department personnel later pronounced Guertler dead at the scene.

Police said evidence indicates Guertler was riding an electric stand-up scooter westbound on 9th Street when he hit a raised curb, causing him to crash and hit his head.

According to police, the raised curb, which contained vegetation, extended into the roadway as part of its design. There is no evidence to suggest another vehicle was involved in the crash.