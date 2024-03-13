Man hit, killed by car in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead after being hit by a car in Midtown on Tuesday.

The Tucson Police Department said the 58-year-old was trying to cross the street in an unmarked crosswalk — near North First Avenue and East Jacinto Street — when he was hit by a speeding BMW.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was a 21-year-old man who was cooperative during the investigation.

Failing to yield and and speeding charges are currently pending against him.

TPD said the BMW driver was not impaired at the time of the accident. The department cannot determine if the man struck was impaired until medical records come back.