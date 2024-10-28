Man dead after Midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after a shooting near S. Craycroft Road and E. 29th Street.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, just after 3 p.m., Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5400 block of East 30th Street.

According to TPD, officers found 41-year-old Tyler Gonzales with signs of gunshot trauma.

He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been identified, and detectives are following up on leads and forensic evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.