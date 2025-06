TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Tucson Police Department, 28-year-old Tommy Junior Sanchez was charged with 2 counts of Kidnapping after officers responded to an alleged domestic violence-related kidnapping on June 5.

Patrol officers and TPD SWAT responded to a midtown apartment complex at 1440 S. Craycroft Rd. on Thursday at about 1:30 p.m., where Sanchez was taken into custody.

No serious injuries were reported.