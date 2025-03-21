Local letter carrier reacts to USPS and DOGE agreements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Postal Service is working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut billions of dollars from their budget. USPS plans to cut 10,000 employees in the next 30 days through a voluntary early retirement program.

President Trump has said he might put the postal service under the control of the Commerce Department. USPS is an independent establishment of the executive branch, so it is not directly controlled by the president.

Dan Versluis is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a letter carrier with USPS.

"I don't care so much for the all-mighty dollar," he explained. "I really like the service aspect to this industry."

Versluis is worried about the service becoming a private entity.

“Selling off the profitable parts of the post office to be a private industry, who are then gonna charge you whatever you want," he said.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy wrote a letter to Congress on Monday. One part mentions the mismanagement of the Workers' Compensation Program, resulting in about $400,000,000 a year in excessive charges when compared to private industry practices.

Versluis says he appreciates how the postal service is a universal service.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, or you’re poor, you still get the same exact service for the same exact price.”

He also worries if it becomes a private entity, how rural areas will be impacted.

“You probably would not get daily delivery of your mail. You may get it once a week. You may get it twice a week.”

The National Association of Letter Carriers will be holding a rally on Sunday to oppose the recent agreements made between USPS and DOGE.