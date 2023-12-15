Watch Now
Local ballet group celebrates inclusivity for Nutcracker performance

Dancing in the Streets AZ
Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 13:38:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nutcracker Ballet is being performed by Dancing in the Streets AZ. It is a local non-profit ballet group that gives the opportunity for everyone to dance.

The organization was recently selected for the American Rescue Plan Act organization grant which will help them expand their reach and support local artists.

Their Nutcracker ballet performance will be held at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S Scott Ave., this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

