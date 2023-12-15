Local ballet group celebrates inclusivity for Nutcracker performance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nutcracker Ballet is being performed by Dancing in the Streets AZ. It is a local non-profit ballet group that gives the opportunity for everyone to dance.

The organization was recently selected for the American Rescue Plan Act organization grant which will help them expand their reach and support local artists.

Their Nutcracker ballet performance will be held at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S Scott Ave., this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.