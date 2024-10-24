Let your musical spirit unleash at Groundworks Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit in Tucson is giving youth opportunities to let their creativity flourish.

Groundworks Tucson is filled with art and instruments. They have live music every weekend and gallery shows once a month featuring local artists.

"The idea is using this space as a stepping stone to better things for them and their musical journey," said Logan Greene, director of Groundworks and one of the founders.

Athena Kehoe Luca Cafiero, 16, playing the guitar at Groundworks.

To one youth performer at Groundworks, music is his outlet. “You can make it all weird and poetic and make no sense to anyone but you," said Luca Cafiero.

He explains that his music "represents what I was going through when I made it.”

Growing up in Tucson, Greene explained that there weren't many places that he could use to create music in a safe environment. "People are still going to create their own events and young people are still going to get together and do what they're gonna do," Greene said, "it's not always a safe environment and not always healthy for them. The longer something like this doesn't exist for them, the worse that gets."

They are primarily funded through grassroots donations and revenue, but they also accept donations such as art supplies and musical equipment.

"I played my first show here. My music was not that good. But I still managed to feel supported and as I continued my music, the training wheels slowly came off, and here I am, putting my music out there," Cafiero said.