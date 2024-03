TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson staple is planning to open another new location.

La Estrella Bakery is now opening a fourth storefront near the Saint Augustine Cathedral on Stone.

We don't know exactly when it'll open, but they say coming soon on this Instagram post.

The bakery already has 3 other spots in town, two on the Westside and the original location in the heart of the Southside which first opened in 1986.