KXCI hosting retirement party for long-time DJ Pepe Galvez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KXCI Community Radio is throwing a retirement party for longtime DJ Pepe Galvez on Tuesday, May 27.

The event will take place on the plaza at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature music from DJ Butta Fly and other KXCI DJs.

Party With Pepe will honor Pepe’s career and give the Tucson community a chance to show their love for the legendary broadcaster.

Galvez, a Tucson native, has been a key part of KXCI since its earliest days.

He built a loyal following through his weekly show, Sabor del Barrio.

“His incredible music knowledge, expansive music collection and sense of humor, yet humble personality, made him a beloved presence on the Tucson airwaves,” said Duncan Hudson, KXCI Music Director. “He was an authentic voice who represented Tucson's barrios.”

Pepe signed off for the last time on January 1.