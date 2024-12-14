It's the merriest time of the year, Winterhaven is here!

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — It's the 75th year of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights!

The event is free to attend and takes place in the Winterhaven neighborhood.

Supporting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is a big part of the festival. In 2023, the Tucson community donated $31,222 and 37,800 pounds of food to the Food Bank during the Festival of Lights.

Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility recently paved some roads in the Winterhaven neighborhood.

Newly paved streets are now complete & ready for the annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights!



Visitors will enjoy walking, riding or pedaling along smooth roads to view lights throughout the neighborhood thanks to the voter-approved Prop 411 #TucsonDelivers Better Streets program. pic.twitter.com/Fa2VORzJpB — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) December 11, 2024

James DeGrood is the Program Manager for Proposition 411.

“We certainly have heard from the Winterhaven community about how they host the whole community within their streets, and the conditions of the road were in bad shape," DeGrood said.

DeGrood said preparation began in February. “It only took a few weeks to do the paving work, it moves fairly quickly. It takes much longer than that to prepare for it.”

Visitors can choose to walk around the festival or there are other options like trolley tours and hayrides available for an extra fee.

Athena Kehoe 'Winterhaven Zoo'

The lights will be up until Saturday, Dec. 28.