Himmel Park Library closed for two-year renovation, expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave., closed Monday, June 30, for a major renovation and expansion project expected to last between 18 months and two years.

The $8 million project will add more than 2,600 square feet to the library, increasing the total size to 11,000 square feet. New features will include a larger meeting room, an exterior reading porch overlooking the park, additional computer stations and study space, and expanded daylight throughout the building.

"There's going to be more opportunities for our patrons and community members to use this library, given that there's going to be a little more space with that 4 thousand square foot addition," said Anthony Batchelder, Deputy Director of Finance and Facilities for Pima County Libraries. "There's opportunities for more computers, more materials, and everything for our patrons."

About half of the library will be demolished as part of the project, although the original reading room will remain intact. Crews will also relocate the donor pavers and benches to new areas within the redesigned native landscaping.

Impacts to customers:

The library’s book chute will be closed for the duration of construction. Patrons are asked to return borrowed materials to other library branches. A full list of locations is available on the Pima County Public Library website.

Any holds still on the shelf after Friday, June 27, were moved to the Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave., for pickup. During the closure, all new holds designated for Himmel Park Library will also be routed automatically to Martha Cooper Library.

Library staff recommend customers update their hold pickup location in their account settings.

During construction, the library will not be able to accept book donations for the Friends of the Pima County Public Library. Donors are encouraged to bring materials directly to the Friends location at 2230 N. Country Club Road, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Nearby branches to visit:

While Himmel Park Library is closed, customers can access services at nearby locations, including:

Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave., 2.2 miles away

Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., 3.2 miles away

Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St., 3.9 miles away



Himmel Park Library, the first branch library established in Tucson, has undergone several expansions since its original construction. The last major renovation in 2018 increased the building from 4,200 to 6,540 square feet.