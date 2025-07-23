Help make your neighborhood greener and cooler: Learn how to rainwater harvest

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Join the City of Tucson and local environmental organizations at Freedom Park Center July 23 from 5:30-6:30
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is inviting the community to explore how we can make our neighborhoods greener, cooler, and more vibrant together.

It's all part of a 'Grow Tucson Summer Workshop Series' held every Wednesday the month of July.

July 23, two organizations, Watershed Management Group (WMG) and Sonora Environmental Research Institute (SERI) will be teaching how to rainwater harvest.

They will discuss principles of rainwater harvesting, how to design areas in your home to harvest more water, and how to access rebates to install systems at your home.

It is free for everyone of all ages and will be held at Freedom Park Center from 5:30 to 6:30. Doors open at 5.

