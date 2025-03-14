Gusty winds throughout Tucson causes damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With lots of weather activity from heavy gusts to showers, people throughout Tucson were definitely feeling the impact Thursday.

Southwest winds were sustained at 25-35 mph area wide with gusts to around 55 mph.

A tree uprooted and fell onto Kolb between Speedway and Broadway around 3:00 p.m.

Adding to that was a three car pile-up, causing southbound traffic delay.

One of those cars belonged to the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation.

According to the Tucson Police Department, at this time they don't know the cause of the crash.

Throughout the day, Tucson was hit with power outages throughout the city.

Around 3:45, over 900 customers were affected in the Northside and Southwest neighborhoods, that were resolved within an hour according to TEP.

Then around 8 p.m., another outage occurred in the Eastside near 5th and Sarnoff affecting 265 customers, which has also been restored.

Coralie Satta, owner and chef of Ghinis French Caffe, says the wind took down her huge vine on her home that has been up for about 50 years in the Catalina Foothills.

Satta said the house is from 1973, though she's had the home for five years now and grew to love the vine.

"I have been crying for the last hour, so I was very attached to the vine," Satta said.

She says an arborist told her the vine has to be cut down.

"She was beautiful," Satta said. "The good thing is that she is fast growing."

On U of A's campus where the Tucson Festival of Books (FOB) is being set up, the strong winds knocked down chairs, signs and caused tents to fly open.

While we may have a few early morning showers on Saturday, it should be cleared out before the festival of books kicks off at 9 a.m.