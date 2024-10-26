Forget your car keys; Cyclovia is this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — We all have those days where we have to turn back around because we forgot our car keys. But on Sunday, at Cyclovia Tucson, leave your keys at home.

This car-free event encourages folks to walk, bike, skate, or any physical form of transportation from downtown Tucson to South Tucson.

Living Streets Alliance is a nonprofit that helps organize this event.

"It's nice to experience what it’s like when we can slow down and actually be outside of our cars, and meet one another and find that we have a lot in common," said Emily Yetman, director of Living Streets Alliance.

There's a group of women, Reinas Who Hike, leading walks throughout the event for anyone to join.

"We will come together at Luna y Sol Cafe at the top of every hour, we’re going to have a different Reina lead a hike, in this case, a walk, at Cyclovia," said Cassandra Becerra, one of the Reinas.

Athena Kehoe 'Reinas Who Hike' can be spotted Sunday with their neon green hats and matching shirts.

Here is a full map displaying the 2.25-mile route.

An Indigenous market will also be available for attendees to stop by at.

"We're going to have a lot of Native vendors selling beautiful art, t-shirts, and a lot of cool stuff. In previous years I haven't seen many vendors at Cyclovia so this should be different but fun," said Lucky Salway, who's running the Indigenous market.

Athena Kehoe Cyclovia Tucson sign displayed on Sixth Ave

"When we gather with the walk leaders, we'll be starting off with some mindfulness movement and some stretches," Patricia Sanchez with Barrio Spirit Yoga explains. "Which will be happening every hour as we lead the walks."

A press release from Living Streets Alliance indicates Sun Tran Bus Lines 2, 12, 18, and 23 all have stops within walking distance of the route.