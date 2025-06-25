Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Footy to open Tucson’s first outdoor turf soccer park in July 2025
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The national sports company Footy announced the July 2025 opening of Footy Park, the first outdoor artificial turf soccer park in Tucson.

Located near Kino Parkway and 22nd Street, the facility will feature three small-sided fields designed for 5-vs-5 games and one larger field tailored for 7-vs-7 matches.

The facility will also include a shaded viewing area and on-site parking.

Designed for both casual and competitive play, the park will be available for league games, scheduled rentals and pickup matches. Footy also plans to accommodate parties and private events on its fields.

