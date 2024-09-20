Watch Now
Eastbound and Westbound lanes closed at Grant Rd. near Estrella Ave as first responders battle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is battling a fire near Grant Rd. and Stone Ave. that has closed off part of Grant going east and west at Estrella.

Part of E Alturas St. was also blocked off at the Estrella Ave. intersection. Multiple firetrucks trucks responded.

Several neighbors gathered nearby to see the fire, and people driving by said they could see flames and smoke from over two miles away.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Tucson Fire and Tucson Police and will continue to update this story.

