Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Estrella Bakery to host grand opening for its fourth location

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 6.05.17 AM.png
Posted at 4:32 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 19:32:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson staple La Estrella Bakery is opening the doors of its newest location downtown on Saturday, just across the street from the Saint Augustine Cathedral.

It's a family-owned Mexican pastry joint — sweet and savory — that has been around for nearly 40 years.

RELATED: In the family: La Estrella Bakery expands to keep Tucson sweet

The Estrella team says they hold community and customer service values highly.

"The local meet-and-greet where people talk about politics is in a Mexican bakery. Bakeries inform everyone about the community, and we usually have a dialogue with the customer," they explained on their website bio. "After all, it's where you get your bread every day."

The newest location will host the grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. If you're looking to celebrate too, join them at 141 S. Stone Ave.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023