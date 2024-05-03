Estrella Bakery to host grand opening for its fourth location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson staple La Estrella Bakery is opening the doors of its newest location downtown on Saturday, just across the street from the Saint Augustine Cathedral.

It's a family-owned Mexican pastry joint — sweet and savory — that has been around for nearly 40 years.

RELATED: In the family: La Estrella Bakery expands to keep Tucson sweet

The Estrella team says they hold community and customer service values highly.

"The local meet-and-greet where people talk about politics is in a Mexican bakery. Bakeries inform everyone about the community, and we usually have a dialogue with the customer," they explained on their website bio. "After all, it's where you get your bread every day."

The newest location will host the grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. If you're looking to celebrate too, join them at 141 S. Stone Ave.

