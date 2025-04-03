Escape reality at Homeward Books Collective

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lillie Watson and Megan Downey, two friends who have a passion for books came together to create their own bookstore called Homeward Books Collective.

The grand opening will be held Saturday, April 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at 3054 N 1st Ave. #8.

They will also host a vendor market until 3 p.m. that day where other artists will be showcased in the Many Hands Courtyard.

There will also be food vendors, as well as a coffee truck.

They hope their shop will create a safe space for the community where they can have fun and learn.

You can find new and used books, as well as board games and comics, even books for kids.

"My motivation for the bookstore is I want people to just kind of be more invested in the world around them, whether that is reading, whether that's comics, whether it's board games, just find something that makes you love to be alive and want to work for a world where everyone has that," Downey said.

A trade credit system is also in place where people can bring in books they no longer want and get 50% off of anything in the store.

Watson says she enjoys reading because you never know where your imagination will take you.

“I think just like finding different voices and exploring different worlds was like what really made me like fall in love with it," Watson said.

Downey says she's always been a big reader since she was a kid and loves getting different perspectives on things.

“No matter what you’re reading, it is exercising your empathy muscles and I feel like that’s just something all of society needs right now," Downey said.

Watson and Downey have goals of hosting game nights in the patio and continuing vendor markets.

"Just create space for artists, people of all kinds to feel welcome here, be looking forward to what we're going to be doing next," Watson said.

Homeward Books Collective is a worker-owned shop where there is no hierarchy and all decisions are made together.

The hours of the bookstore will be Wednesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.