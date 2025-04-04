Eight nonprofits throughout Tucson deliver pitch for donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eight non-profits throughout Tucson were awarded with some big donations at the 10th Annual Social Venture Partners (SVP) Tucson Fast Pitch Main Event.

SVP Tucson is an organization that brings philanthropy together with local nonprofits to help them grow and thrive.

Anne Miskey, SVP Tucson President & CEO says its mission is to end the cycle of intergenerational poverty in Tucson.

The eight non-profits chosen to be part of the Fast Pitch Class of 2025 are: Amphi Foundation, Borderlands Theater, Compass Affordable Housing, Inc., El Grupo Youth Cycling, El Rio Health Center Foundation, Greater Vail Community ReSources, Intermountain Centers for Human Development, and Tucson Juneteenth Festival, Inc.

In the Fast Pitch event, one leader of each nonprofit has three minutes to pitch their story and how they help their community to a live audience and people who are streaming across the globe.

Their pitches highlighted groundbreaking solutions to some of Tucson’s most critical challenges.

After the pitch, those in the audience were able to donate through their phone to either their favorite organization, some of them, or all of them, and there was even an incentive to get as many donations as possible.

"So we have a very generous donor, actually two this evening who will match any gifts that are given from the audience," Miskey said.

That would be a $40,000 match from the Connie Hillman Family Foundation and a $10,000 match from an anonymous donor.

Denise Aquino, Exec. Director of El Grupo Youth Cycling, nonprofit on the West Side, says her organization empowers youth through bicycles.

“We believe if we can teach youth the skills to navigate the busy streets of Tucson by bike, then we're teaching them the skill to effectively navigate the rest of their lives," Aquino said.

In her speech she gave an example of a little girl falling off her bike and what it means to get back up and keep trying.

"That young girl is learning resilience," Aquino said.

The non-profit’s participating are a part of SVP's free five-month training program to help improve their fundraising and messaging skills that leads up to Fast Pitch.

Brittany Battle, Fast Pitch Director says it's exciting watching these non-profits completely transform and individuals that become completely different people on the other side of this.

“Once they come here, they learn the art of pitch development, they learn the importance of building donor relationships and they learn marketing strategies and so they all take those skills with them wherever they go," Battle said.

There were 12 sponsored awards given away on stage that totaled about $133k, split between all eight organizations and an extra $100k endowment from Arizona Complete Health was given to Tucson Juneteenth Festival, Inc.

In addition, the $50,000 match was made because the live audience alone raised just over $56,000 in 90 minutes.

Aquino says the award money will help make sure cycling for youth continues to be accessible.

“All kids have to do is show up in shorts and a t-shirt so every gift that we receive today makes sure that our program is still a shorts and t-shirt club and our kids can join regardless of their financial background," Aquino said.

$1.8 million has been invested in the Tucson community directly through Fast Pitch from 2015-2024.

Battle says this is an event for everyone to stir their soul and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

If you are interested in learning more about SVP and Fast Pitch, visit their website.