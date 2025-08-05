“Donate in the Desert” blood drive happening Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Between vacations, school breaks, and extreme heat, fewer people are giving blood this time of year. But the need for donations hasn’t gone anywhere.

If you have a little time today, there’s an easy way to help.

A community blood drive is being held today at the Viscount Hotel, near Broadway and Swan, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Athena Kehoe Viscount Suite Hotel

Anyone who donates will receive:



A limited-edition t-shirt

A $15 e-gift card to a store of their choice (sent by email)

Free A1C testing (if they haven’t had it done in the past 12 months)

That A1C screening is especially valuable since many people don’t know they’re living with prediabetes or are at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

To donate blood in Arizona, you must meet the following requirements:



Be at least 16 years old (with parental consent if under 18)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Be in generally good health

Not have donated blood in the past 56 days

According to the American Red Cross, Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning it can be safely given to anyone, regardless of blood type. It’s especially important in emergencies when doctors don’t have time to confirm a patient’s type. Donating blood typically takes less than an hour, and it can help save multiple lives.

You can also make an appointment ahead of time here and type in the sponsor code "donateinthedesert" or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the same code.