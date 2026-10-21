Dogs ‘N Denim Fashion Show Puts Service Animals in the Spotlight at U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Service animals are getting their moment on the runway at the University of Arizona. The Dogs ‘N Denim fashion show features service animals modeling outfits created by U of A students using donated denim.

“This was last year’s fashion statement," Sally Rademaker says, "U of A all the way, bear down!”

Athena Kehoe Mowgli wearing his denim

That’s something we’re used to hearing here in the Old Pueblo. Rademaker is describing the denim outfit made for her dog, Mowgli, that he wore last year.

“You’ll notice he’s missing a leg," Rademaker explains. She says his leg was amputated when he was very young, so it’s all he knows. And it hasn’t stopped him from rocking the runway.

It’s not just dogs wearing the denim. Miranda Neuser plans to show up with her pet: Tank, who is a service cat.

Athena Kehoe Tank, service cat

“He's not as universally known as a service animal because dogs are the most dominant in the field, but he does the same job that a dog does specifically for mental health," Neuser explains.

For students studying fashion, designing for service animals comes with its own challenges. Ayline Ramirez says making sure the animals are comfortable is a big part of the process.

“With dogs we have to like fully understand like how can we make them comfortable, even though that they can't directly speak to us," Ramirez explains.

Athena Kehoe Mowgli resting

Viviana Celaya says the event is also about highlighting the important work service animals do for people.

“The dogs are like super dogs because they're helping the humans so it's like dogs have done I'm here to help and we're like we're showcasing those very important dogs that help us and we're giving them fabulous things to wear.”

Celaya says the school gets a lot of donated denim every year. "I feel like denim is one of those closet essentials that there's always gonna be a surplus of denim, so we get to recycle that here and for a good purpose." Celaya explains.

The event will have sponsors and vendors. "The show has so much to offer with the vendors," Celaya explains, "it spreads outreach on different local businesses, different communities, and it gets to show off what we've been studying for all these years."

The public can see the animals show off their style at a free event hosted by the University of Arizona’s Norton School of Human Ecology on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place in the McClelland Park courtyard at 650 N. Park Ave.

As for Mowgli’s outfit this year, he’ll look like he came straight out of a treasure chest.

“He’s going to be a pirate this year," Rademaker explains, "I’m hoping he will have a parrot on his shoulder.”