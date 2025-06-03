County approves purchase of former Wells Fargo building to replace downtown library

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors confirmed the new location for the downtown main public library by approving the purchase of the former Wells Fargo building on 150 N. Stone Ave.

The former Wells Fargo building is across the street from the Joel D. Valdez Library, which serves as the "anchor" library and headquarters of the public library system.

The Board finalized its decision at a meeting Tuesday, voting 4-1 to spend $6.2 million to enter into a purchase agreement for the building complex. The County will now spend up to 60 days evaluating the buildings and doing an environmental assessment before completing the sale.

Preliminary estimates on renovations to the building for it to serve as the new downtown library are about $24 million. The County says it would cost $86 million to renovate and repair the existing Joel D. Valdez Library.

The County spent nine months searching for solutions while discussing with the Library Advisory Board. They looked into acquiring the former Wells Fargo building, which is around 50,000-square-feet, two ancillary buildings, and an adjacent parking lot. Wells Fargo has not used the buildings since 2022.

The Joel D. Valdez Library sits at over 90,000-square-feet, and the County says changes in how the public uses libraries means one of that size is not needed.

The County will discuss Library Services and programs at the new location with the community and incorporate them into the renovation plans for the new library complex.

The Joel D. Valdez Library, its underground garage, and the Jacome Plaza are owned by the City of Tucson.

Both the County and City are discussing the future of Jacome Plaza and the library building after the County finishes moving across the street to the new building.