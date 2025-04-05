Children's Advocacy Center hosts Family Fun Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona, which works to protect the safety and well-being of children, is holding a Family Fun Fair at Reid Park Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Children's Advocacy Center holds this event to bring family and friends together in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Marie Fordney, the center's executive director, says it's going on six years strong, providing resources, food, music, and games for everyone.

"The idea is that families can get resources," Fordney said. "People all the time need help and you don't know where to go necessarily, so it should be fun to do that. You should be able to bring your kids."

On top of getting a free ticket for food, kids will be able to build kites, play with glitter tattoos, be entertained by clowns, maybe even dance to the Cupid Shuffle, and so much more.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is a safe place for children who have been abused.

“When there’s an investigation, that can be really hard on the child and our goal is to make that as easy on the child and their family as possible and ensure they are able to heal," Fordney said. "And so we wish there wasn't abuse to begin with and we know that when families have the right resources and support, then they thrive."

She says the fair is for everyone and not just families who may be experiencing abuse.

"It's really for any family, and there are all kinds of organizations that are gonna be coming with free giveaways and games for the kids. The idea is to have a good time and learn about the community in the process," Fordney said.

You can find the fair near the baseball fields at Reid Park on April 5.