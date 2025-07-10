Changes coming to Columbus Blvd south of Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you regularly take Columbus Blvd south of Grant Road, some changes are coming that you need to know about.

On Monday, July 14, closures will be in place on Columbus through October 2025, which is part of the Grant Road Improvement Project.

Construction crews will be installing new water and sewer lines, as well as upgrading underground storm drainage systems. The work requires deep excavation across the roadway, prompting long-term lane closures and traffic adjustments in the area.

Midtown drivers can also expect a traffic shift on Grant Road between Sparkman Boulevard and Alvernon Way early Monday, July 14.

Between midnight and 6 a.m., traffic will be moved from the north side of the road to the newly paved south side. The change will allow construction crews to begin work on the north side of the roadway.

Left turns will not be allowed during this time, but access to businesses in the area will remain open.

Drivers are advised to use caution and follow posted signage in the work zone.

When it's all finished, the improvement project at Alvernon Way and Grant Road will bring some major upgrades. Drivers can look forward to six travel lanes, landscaped medians, and safer, more spacious bike lanes with buffers. There will also be new sidewalks, upgraded transit stops, protected intersections, and redesigned indirect left turns to help traffic flow more smoothly. Beneath it all, crews will install a massive 96-inch underground storm drain system to improve drainage in the area.

The entire project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026.