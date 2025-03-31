Celebrating César Chávez and Dolores Huerta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — César E. Chávez and Dolores Huerta are widely known for creating the Farm Workers Union in 1962. Monday, March 31, is a day dedicated to celebrating them.

“Cesar was powerful. He was peaceful, but persistent. And in that, he and Dolores Huerta found their power as well as coming together with others and organizing with the community," said Tessa Valencia, an art teacher at Davis Bilingual Elementary School.

Athena Kehoe Tessa Valencia's sign she takes to the rally.

Chávez and Huerta made a huge impact on migrant workers' rights.

On Friday, March 28, a march and peaceful rally was held and led by students at Davis Elementary School. Stephanie Alvarez is a fifth grade teacher and said many of her students wrote poems or songs to perform at the march.

“We’re trying to show how you can be speaking up for yourself in a good way so you can make changes for your community,” Alvarez explained how it is important to teach kids at a young age how to stand up for what they want in a respectful and peaceful way.

“Before we march, it’s our students who take the stage. It’s our students who inspire us, our students who lead chants, sing songs, share poetry, share what they’ve learned and what they feel, and they hype us all up!” Valencia said.

Some students also shared their opinions on César E. Chávez and Dolores Huerta. One student explained that they learned “to stand up for people. Not just for you but for other people, too.”

The City of Tucson's offices, except for emergency services, will be closed today in observance of César E. Chávez Day.