TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fatal shooting is under investigation on the 200 block of West Roger Road.

According to Tucson Police, officers responded to the scene at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities confirmed one person was killed, but no suspects are in custody at this time.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as we learn more.